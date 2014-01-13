Jan 13 Economists raised their forecasts for
Brazil's economic growth and inflation this year, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
Inflation in 2014 is now seen hitting 6.00 percent in 2014,
versus 5.97 percent in the previous pool, which provides the
median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial
institutions.
Forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic product this year rose
to 1.99 percent from last week's 1.95 percent estimate.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.97 6.00 5.50 5.50
Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.45 2.47
Interest rate 10.50 10.50 11.25 11.50
GDP growth 1.95 1.99 2.50 2.48
Industrial output 2.20 2.20 2.89 3.00