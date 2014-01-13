Jan 13 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth and inflation this year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Inflation in 2014 is now seen hitting 6.00 percent in 2014, versus 5.97 percent in the previous pool, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic product this year rose to 1.99 percent from last week's 1.95 percent estimate. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.97 6.00 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.45 2.47 Interest rate 10.50 10.50 11.25 11.50 GDP growth 1.95 1.99 2.50 2.48 Industrial output 2.20 2.20 2.89 3.00