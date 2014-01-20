BRASILIA, Jan 20 Economists lifted their
end-2014 forecasts for Brazil's benchmark lending rate to 10.75
percent from 10.50 percent previously after the central bank
raised borrowing costs last week, a weekly survey showed on
Monday.
The outlook for inflation next year was also revised up to
5.60 percent from 5.50 percent previously. The poll, conducted
by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists
at about 100 financial institutions.
Brazil's central bank surprised economists by maintaining an
aggressive pace of interest rate hikes last week, raising the
so-called Selic rate to 10.50 percent from 10
percent - its highest in two years.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.00 6.01 5.50 5.60
Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.47 2.50
Interest rate 10.50 10.75 11.50 11.50
GDP growth 1.99 2.00 2.48 2.50
Industrial output 2.20 2.20 3.00 2.89