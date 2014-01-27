BRASILIA, Jan 27 Economists slashed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 to 1.91 and 2.20 percent respectively, from 2.00 and 2.50 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Economists also raised their forecasts for interest rates and inflation. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.01 6.02 5.60 5.70 Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.50 2.50 Interest rate 10.75 11.00 11.50 11.50 GDP growth 2.00 1.91 2.50 2.20 Industrial output 2.20 2.20 2.89 2.95