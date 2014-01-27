BRASILIA, Jan 27 Economists slashed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 to 1.91
and 2.20 percent respectively, from 2.00 and 2.50 percent
previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
Economists also raised their forecasts for interest rates
and inflation. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides
the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial
institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.01 6.02 5.60 5.70
Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.50 2.50
Interest rate 10.75 11.00 11.50 11.50
GDP growth 2.00 1.91 2.50 2.20
Industrial output 2.20 2.20 2.89 2.95