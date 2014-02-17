Economists slashed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth
in 2014 to 1.79 percent from 1.90 percent previously, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
Economists also trimmed their forecasts for economic growth
next year to 2.10 percent from 2.20 percent previously. The
poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median
forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.89 5.93 5.70 5.70
Exchange rate 2.47 2.48 2.53 2.55
Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.00 12.00
GDP growth 1.90 1.79 2.20 2.10
Industrial output 1.93 1.93 2.95 2.89