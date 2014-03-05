BRASILIA, March 5 Forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic product growth rose only slightly last week even though the economy grew at a much faster rate than expected in the fourth quarter of 2013, a weekly central bank survey showed on Wednesday. The median forecast for Brazil's GDP growth in 2014 rose to 1.70 percent from 1.67 percent in the prior week. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Brazil's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 compared to the third quarter, government statistics institute IBGE said on Thursday. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.00 6.00 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.50 2.49 2.55 2.55 Interest rate 11.25 11.13 12.00 12.00 GDP growth 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.00 Industrial output 1.87 1.80 3.00 3.00