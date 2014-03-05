BRASILIA, March 5 Forecasts for Brazil's gross
domestic product growth rose only slightly last week even though
the economy grew at a much faster rate than expected in the
fourth quarter of 2013, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Wednesday.
The median forecast for Brazil's GDP growth in 2014 rose to
1.70 percent from 1.67 percent in the prior week. The poll,
conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
Brazil's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter
of 2013 compared to the third quarter, government statistics
institute IBGE said on Thursday.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.00 6.00 5.70 5.70
Exchange rate 2.50 2.49 2.55 2.55
Interest rate 11.25 11.13 12.00 12.00
GDP growth 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.00
Industrial output 1.87 1.80 3.00 3.00