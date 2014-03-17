BRASILIA, March 17 Economists raised their
forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 6.11 percent from
6.01 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
The new forecast is closer to the top end of the central
bank's target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage
points.
Forecasts for interest rates and economic growth remained
largely unchanged in the survey of about 100 financial
institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.01 6.11 5.70 5.70
Exchange rate 2.48 2.49 2.55 2.54
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
GDP growth 1.68 1.70 2.00 2.00
Industrial output 1.57 1.44 2.95 3.00