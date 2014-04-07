BRASILIA, April 7 Economists raised their estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation rate to 6.35 percent from 6.30 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank survey on Monday. The median forecast for Brazil's 2014 economic growth in the poll dropped to 1.63 percent from 1.69 percent in the prior week's survey. Other estimates for growth and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the poll of about 100 economists. Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.30 6.35 5.80 5.84 inflation Exchange rate 2.46 2.45 2.55 2.55 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.69 1.63 2.00 2.00 Industrial output 1.38 1.50 3.00 3.00 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)