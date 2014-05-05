BRASILIA, May 5 Brazil's economy will likely
expand by less than 2 percent in 2015, a weekly central bank
poll showed on Monday.
The median estimate of about 100 financial institutions for
Brazil's 2015 economic growth dropped to 1.91 percent in the
survey, from 2.00 percent in the prior week. The outlook for
Brazil's growth in 2014 was also revised down to 1.63 percent,
from 1.65 percent previously.
Inflation expectations were largely unchanged in the poll.
Economists expect consumer prices to rise 6.50 percent this
year, at the top end of the government's target range.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.50 6.50 6.00 6.00
Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.50 2.51
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.00 12.25
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.65 1.63 2.00 1.91
Industrial output 1.40 1.21 2.65 2.65
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)