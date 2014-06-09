BRASILIA, June 9 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 and upped their forecasts for inflation next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Brazil's economy is expected to grow just 1.44 percent in 2014, down from an estimate of 1.50 percent in the prior week's survey. Despite low growth, inflation will probably remain high, closing the year near the top-end of the official target range at 6.47 percent, according to the survey. Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged in the poll, which features the median view of more than 100 financial institutions in Brazil. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.47 6.47 6.01 6.03 Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.50 1.44 1.85 1.80 Industrial output 1.24 0.96 2.20 2.25 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)