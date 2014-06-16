Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
BRASILIA, June 16 Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.24 percent from 1.44 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll with about 100 financial institutions also showed a slight increase in inflation expectations for 2015. Consumer prices are expected to rise 6.08 percent next year, up from a forecast of 6.03 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.47 6.46 6.03 6.08 inflation Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.44 1.24 1.80 1.73 Industrial 0.96 0.51 2.25 2.25 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.