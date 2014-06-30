BRASILIA, June 30 Economists cut Brazil's 2014 economic growth forecast for a fifth straight week to 1.10 percent from 1.16 percent previously, a central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for interest rates and inflation in 2014 and 2015 remained unchanged in the weekly poll, which features the forecasts from about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.46 6.46 6.10 6.10 Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.16 1.10 1.60 1.50 Industrial output -0.14 -0.14 2.30 2.20 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)