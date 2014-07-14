BRASILIA, July 14 Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a seventh straight week to
1.05 percent from 1.07 percent in the previous week, a central
bank survey showed on Monday.
Estimates for inflation at end-2014 edged slightly higher to
6.48 percent from 6.46 percent in the prior week, the survey
showed. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target
band is 6.5 percent.
Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey,
which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial
institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.46 6.48 6.10 6.10
Exchange rate 2.40 2.39 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.07 1.05 1.50 1.50
Industrial output -0.67 -0.90 2.10 1.80
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)