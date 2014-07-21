BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's economy will probably
grow less than 1 percent this year, a weekly survey of
economists showed on Monday.
Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014
economic growth for an eighth straight week to 0.97 percent,
from 1.05 percent in the prior week's survey, the poll showed.
Estimates for inflation at end-2014 edged slightly lower to
6.44 percent from 6.48 percent in the prior week.
The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band
is 6.5 percent.
Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey,
which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial
institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.48 6.44 6.10 6.12
Exchange rate 2.39 2.35 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.05 0.97 1.50 1.50
Industrial output -0.90 -1.15 1.80 1.70
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)