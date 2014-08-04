BRASILIA, Aug 4 Economists trimmed their latest
weekly forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.86
percent from 0.90 percent, the 10th straight time they chopped
their estimates, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
Estimates for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for
the third week in row, to 6.39 percent. But the end-2015
inflation view rose to 6.24 percent, from 6.21 previously. The
upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5
percent.
Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were
unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of
about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.41 6.39 6.21 6.24
Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.90 0.86 1.50 1.50
Industrial output -1.15 -1.53 1.70 1.70
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by; W Simon)