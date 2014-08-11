BRASILIA, Aug 11 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 inflation and economic growth, a
weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
Market consensus for annual inflation at end-2014 edged
lower for the fourth week in a row, to 6.26 percent from 6.39
percent previously, after a smaller-than-expected increase in
consumer prices in July.
The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band
is 6.5 percent.
Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for an
eleventh straight week to 0.81 percent from 0.86 percent.
Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were
unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of
about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.39 6.26 6.24 6.25
Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.86 0.81 1.50 1.20
Industrial output -1.53 -1.53 1.70 1.70
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)