BRASILIA, Aug 11 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 inflation and economic growth, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Market consensus for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for the fourth week in a row, to 6.26 percent from 6.39 percent previously, after a smaller-than-expected increase in consumer prices in July. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5 percent. Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for an eleventh straight week to 0.81 percent from 0.86 percent. Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.39 6.26 6.24 6.25 Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 0.86 0.81 1.50 1.20 Industrial output -1.53 -1.53 1.70 1.70 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)