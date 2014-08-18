BRASILIA, Aug 18 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2015 to
11.75 percent from 12.00 percent previously, a weekly central
bank poll showed, suggesting they expect a smaller cycle of rate
hikes next year.
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is currently at
11 percent.
Forecasts for inflation at end-2014 and end-2015 were
practically unchanged in the survey, which features the median
forecasts of about 100 financial institutions.
Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for a
twelth straight week to 0.79 percent from 0.81 percent.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.26 6.25 6.25 6.25
inflation
Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50
(reais per
U.S dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 11.75
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.81 0.79 1.20 1.20
Industrial -1.53 -1.76 1.70 1.70
output
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)