BRASILIA, Sept 1 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.52 percent from 0.70 percent after government data showed the economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Brazil fell into a recession in the first half of the year as investment dropped sharply and the country's hosting of the World Cup suffocated economic activity. Estimates for inflation and interest rates at end-2014 remained unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.27 6.27 6.28 6.29 inflation Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 11.75 (end-period) GDP growth 0.70 0.52 1.20 1.10 Industrial -1.76 -1.70 1.70 1.70 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)