TREASURIES-Yields rise on budget hopes, before supply

* Trump indicates compromise on budget * Treasury to sell $88 billion notes this week * Rising stocks reduce demand for bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as President Donald Trump indicated he would compromise on a budget that, if passed, would avert a government shutdown and as investors prepared for new Treasury supply. Trump indicated an openness on Monday to delaying his push to secure funds for his promised b