SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Economists raised sharply
their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate to a level
further exceeding the official target, a weekly central bank
poll showed on Monday.
Inflation is expected to end 2015 at 6.99 percent, up from
6.67 percent in the prior week's survey and 6.53 percent a month
ago, according to the median forecast of about 100 market
economists.
Brazil's government targets an inflation rate of 4.5
percent, with a tolerance margin of two percentage points.
The median estimate for economic growth this year dropped to
0.13 percent from 0.38 percent in the previous week's survey and
0.55 percent a month earlier.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.67 6.99 5.70 5.60
Exchange rate 2.80 2.80 2.85 2.90
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 12.50 12.50 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.38 0.13 1.80 1.54
Industrial output 0.71 0.69 2.65 2.50
