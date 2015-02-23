BRASILIA, Feb 23 Market forecasts for Brazil's economic growth and inflation worsened for an eighth straight week, according to a central bank survey published on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 economists in the weekly central bank survey projected Brazil's economy to shrink 0.5 percent this year, down from a contraction of 0.42 percent in the prior week's poll. Annual inflation is set to end 2015 at 7.33 percent, up from 7.27 percent in the prior survey. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of two percentage points. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 7.27 7.33 5.60 5.60 Exchange rate 2.90 2.90 2.93 3.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 12.75 12.75 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -0.42 -0.50 1.50 1.50 Industrial output -0.43 -0.35 2.45 2.00 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)