BRASILIA, March 2 Economists reduced their estimates for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate for the first time in more than one month, according to a weekly central bank poll on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 economists in the poll projected an inflation rate of 5.5 percent next year, down from an estimate of 5.6 percent in the prior week's survey. The target is 4.5 percent. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 7.33 7.47 5.60 5.50 inflation Exchange rate 2.90 2.91 3.00 3.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 12.75 13.00 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -0.50 -0.58 1.50 1.50 Industrial -0.35 -0.72 2.00 2.40 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)