BRASILIA, March 2 Economists reduced their
estimates for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate for the first time in
more than one month, according to a weekly central bank poll on
Monday.
The median forecast of about 100 economists in the poll
projected an inflation rate of 5.5 percent next year, down from
an estimate of 5.6 percent in the prior week's survey. The
target is 4.5 percent.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 7.33 7.47 5.60 5.50
inflation
Exchange rate 2.90 2.91 3.00 3.00
(reais per
U.S dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 12.75 13.00 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -0.50 -0.58 1.50 1.50
Industrial -0.35 -0.72 2.00 2.40
output
