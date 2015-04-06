Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
BRASILIA, April 6 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a 14th week to 8.20 percent, far above the government's target, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Other estimates in the survey with about 100 economists were little changed, according to the central bank. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.13 8.20 5.60 5.60 Exchange rate 3.20 3.25 3.23 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -1.00 -1.01 1.05 1.10 Industrial output -2.42 -2.64 1.68 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.