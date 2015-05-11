SAO PAULO, May 11 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate slightly to 8.29 percent but reduced their outlook for 2016 year-end inflation, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Expectations for interest rates this year remained unchanged from the prior week's survey though the outlook for the rate by the end of 2016 rose to 11.63 percent from 11.5 percent previously, the poll showed. For the poll details, see: http://here (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.26 8.29 5.60 5.51 Exchange rate 3.20 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.50 13.50 11.50 11.63 (end-period) GDP growth -1.18 -1.20 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.50 -2.50 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)