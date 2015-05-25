PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's economy will probably shrink more than previously expected and will face higher inflation this year, according to a weekly central bank poll of economists on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 economists surveyed projected an economic contraction of 1.24 percent in 2015, compared with 1.20 percent in the prior week's survey. Inflation is expected to end this year at an above-target 8.37 percent, up from 8.31 percent previously. For detailed poll results in Portuguese, see: here (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.31 8.37 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 3.20 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.50 13.75 11.75 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.20 -1.24 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.80 -2.80 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* RBA keeps rates at 1.5 pct as expected, Aussie little affected (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)