BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's economy will probably shrink more than previously expected and will face higher inflation this year, according to a weekly central bank poll of economists on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 economists surveyed projected an economic contraction of 1.24 percent in 2015, compared with 1.20 percent in the prior week's survey. Inflation is expected to end this year at an above-target 8.37 percent, up from 8.31 percent previously. For detailed poll results in Portuguese, see: here (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.31 8.37 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 3.20 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.50 13.75 11.75 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.20 -1.24 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.80 -2.80 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)