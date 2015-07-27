BRASILIA, July 27 Brazil's central bank will probably raise interest rates less aggressively than previously expected in coming months as the economy tumbles, a weekly central bank poll of economists showed on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions for Brazil's benchmark rate at end-2015 fell to 14.25 percent from 14.50 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.15 9.23 5.40 5.40 Exchange rate 3.23 3.25 3.40 3.40 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.50 14.25 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.70 -1.76 0.33 0.20 Industrial output -5.00 -5.00 1.50 1.30 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)