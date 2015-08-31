BRASILIA, Aug 31 Economists forecast bigger economic contractions in Brazil in 2015 and 2016, estimating a decline of 2.26 percent in 2015 and 0.40 percent next year, according to a weekly central bank survey of about 100 financial institutions. It was the seventh consecutive week of downward revisions to Brazil's 2015 GDP growth forecasts. Median estimates for inflation and interest rates remained practically unchanged from the prior week's survey. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.29 9.28 5.50 5.51 Exchange rate 3.50 3.50 3.60 3.60 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -2.06 -2.26 -0.24 -0.40 Industrial output -5.20 -5.57 1.00 0.89 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)