BRIEF-TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE
BRASILIA, Sept 21 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate for a seventh straight week and reduced their estimates for Brazil's economic growth, a weekly central bank poll of about 100 financial institutions showed on Monday. The median forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2016 also rose, suggesting a smaller cycle of rate cuts next year than previously estimated. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.28 9.34 5.64 5.70 Exchange rate 3.70 3.86 3.80 4.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.00 12.25 (end-period) GDP growth -2.55 -2.70 -0.60 -0.80 Industrial output -6.20 -6.45 0.50 0.20 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent agains