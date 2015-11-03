BRASILIA, Nov 3 Inflation expectations in Brazil for 2015 and 2016 continued to rise last week, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting greater odds that policymakers miss their inflation target for two consecutive years despite a deepening recession. The median forecast of about 100 economists in the central bank survey projected the inflation rate at 9.91 percent at end-2015 and 6.29 percent at end-2016. The government's target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of 2 percentage points. Forecasts by the five most accurate economists in recent polls are even higher, with a median estimate for inflation next year of 7.26 percent. Estimates for economic growth in 2015 and 2016 were revised down, projecting the longest slump for the Brazilian economy since the 1930s. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.85 9.91 6.22 6.29 Exchange rate 4.00 4.00 4.20 4.20 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 13.00 13.00 (end-period) GDP growth -3.02 -3.05 -1.43 -1.51 Industrial output -7.00 -7.00 -1.50 -2.00 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Dominic Evans)