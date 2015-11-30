BRASILIA, Nov 30 Inflation expectations for 2016
in Brazil stabilized last week after the central bank signalled
it could raise interest rates, a weekly central bank poll showed
on Monday.
The median expectation of about 100 economists in the survey
projected an inflation rate of 6.64 percent at the end of next
year, above the government's target of 4.5 percent.
Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 14.25
percent for a third straight meeting last week, but a
surprisingly split vote signaled policymakers are uneasy with
inflation despite a worsening recession.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 10.33 10.38 6.64 6.64
Exchange rate 3.95 3.95 4.20 4.20
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 -- 13.75 14.13
(end-period)
GDP growth -3.15 -3.19 -2.01 -2.04
Industrial output -7.50 -7.50 -2.00 -2.30
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)