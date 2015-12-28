BRASILIA, Dec 28 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2016 to
15.25 percent from 14.75 percent previously, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
Estimates for inflation and economic growth remained largely
unchanged in the poll of about 100 economists.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 10.70 10.72 6.87 6.86
Exchange rate 3.90 3.90 4.20 4.20
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate -- -- 14.75 15.25
(end-period)
GDP growth -3.70 -3.70 -2.80 -2.81
Industrial output -7.70 -7.69 -3.45 -3.50
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by John Stonestreet)