SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Economists raised their
forecasts for inflation this year and 2017, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
The median estimate of about 100 analysts at financial
institutions surveyed by the bank projected consumer prices to
rise by 7 percent in 2016, up from 6.93 percent in the previous
week's view and to rise by 5.4 percent in 2017 compared with 5.2
percent seen a week earlier.
(pct) 2016 2017
previous new previous new forecast
forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.93 7.00 5.20 5.40
inflation
Exchange rate 4.25 4.25 4.23 4.30
(reais per
U.S dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 15.25 15.25 12.75 12.88
(end-period)
GDP growth -2.99 -2.99 0.86 1.00
Industrial -3.45 -3.47 1.98 1.80
output
(Reporting by Reese Ewing)