SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation this year and 2017, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median estimate of about 100 analysts at financial institutions surveyed by the bank projected consumer prices to rise by 7 percent in 2016, up from 6.93 percent in the previous week's view and to rise by 5.4 percent in 2017 compared with 5.2 percent seen a week earlier. (pct) 2016 2017 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.93 7.00 5.20 5.40 inflation Exchange rate 4.25 4.25 4.23 4.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 15.25 15.25 12.75 12.88 (end-period) GDP growth -2.99 -2.99 0.86 1.00 Industrial -3.45 -3.47 1.98 1.80 output (Reporting by Reese Ewing)