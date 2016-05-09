BRASILIA, May 9 Market forecasts for this year's
economic contraction in Brazil improved for the first time since
April 2015, suggesting pessimism over a deep recession could be
subsiding as the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff
advances.
The median forecast of about 100 economists in a weekly
central bank poll projected a contraction of 3.86 percent in
2016, down from a forecast of 3.89 percent in the prior week's
survey. Brazil's economy shrank 3.8 percent in 2015.
(pct) 2016 2017
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.94 7.00 5.72 5.62
Exchange rate 3.72 3.70 3.91 3.90
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 13.25 13.00 11.75 11.75
(end-period)
GDP growth -3.89 -3.86 0.40 0.50
Industrial output -5.83 -5.95 0.50 0.74
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)