SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2013 to 2.40 percent
from 2.35 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
Economists also raised their estimates for next year's
inflation rate to 5.90 percent, from 5.85 percent in the prior
week's survey. Forecasts for interest rates remained unchanged.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.82 5.82 5.85 5.90
Exchange rate 2.36 2.35 2.40 2.40
Interest rate 9.75 9.75 9.75 9.75
GDP growth 2.35 2.40 2.28 2.22
Industrial output 2.10 2.12 3.00 2.65