SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2013 to 2.40 percent from 2.35 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Economists also raised their estimates for next year's inflation rate to 5.90 percent, from 5.85 percent in the prior week's survey. Forecasts for interest rates remained unchanged. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.82 5.85 5.90 Exchange rate 2.36 2.35 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 9.75 9.75 9.75 GDP growth 2.35 2.40 2.28 2.22 Industrial output 2.10 2.12 3.00 2.65