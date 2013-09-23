DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil next year to 5.96 percent from 5.90 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Economists lowered their estimates for this year's inflation rate to 5.81 percent from 5.82 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.81 5.90 5.96 Exchange rate 2.35 2.33 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 9.75 9.75 9.75 GDP growth 2.40 2.40 2.22 2.22 Industrial output 2.12 2.10 2.65 2.50
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------