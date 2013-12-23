SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Economists raised their
forecast for Brazil's inflation next year while slightly cutting
their estimate for economic growth, a weekly central bank poll
showed on Monday.
The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.70 5.72 5.95 5.97
Exchange rate 2.33 2.34 2.43 2.45
Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50
GDP growth 2.30 2.30 2.01 2.00
Industrial output 1.61 1.60 2.31 2.23