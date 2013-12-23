SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Economists raised their forecast for Brazil's inflation next year while slightly cutting their estimate for economic growth, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.72 5.95 5.97 Exchange rate 2.33 2.34 2.43 2.45 Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50 GDP growth 2.30 2.30 2.01 2.00 Industrial output 1.61 1.60 2.31 2.23