* Brazil 2012 inflation seen 5.39 pct vs 5.42 pct before
* 2011 growth forecasts trimmed to 2.92 pct
* Selic rate outlook unchanged at 9.5 pct at end-2012
* 2011 inflation seen at 6.52 pct vs 6.50 pct previously
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Economists trimmed
Brazil inflation forecasts for 2012 and cut estimates for this
year's economic growth, a central bank weekly survey showed on
Monday, underscoring a slowing domestic economy that is
suffering from turmoil in global financial markets.
The forecast for Brazil's benchmark inflation index IPCA for
2012 was lowered to 5.39 percent for the week ended on Dec. 16
from 5.42 percent previously, according to the so-called Focus
survey.
The forecast for gross domestic product growth this year was
slashed to 2.92 percent, the fourth weekly reduction, from 2.97
percent previously, the Focus survey showed. For next year,
expectations for economic growth were unchanged at 3.40 percent.
Weaker growth trends amid a tumble in industrial output and
faltering retail sales led the central bank to cut its benchmark
Selic overnight lending rate last month for a third straight
meeting to 11 percent. Economic activity has fallen for three
straight months, according to central bank data.
Brazil's economy, Latin America's largest, expanded 7.5
percent last year, the fastest pace in about 24 years. The
government expects the economy to recover from this year's woes,
and grow at least 4 percent in 2012.
Economists in the Focus survey forecast the Selic will drop
by the end of next year to 9.50, the same outlook the prior
week. Only a month ago they forecast that the Selic would end
2012 at 10 percent.
Brazilian policymakers have been walking a fine line since
August, when the central bank surprised markets by starting to
cut the Selic rate despite annual inflation running above the
government's 6.5 percent target ceiling.
Estimates for inflation this year edged up to 6.52 percent
from 6.5 percent previously, the survey showed.
The Focus survey's predictions represent the median forecast
of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial
institutions.
