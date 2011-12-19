* Brazil 2012 inflation seen 5.39 pct vs 5.42 pct before

* 2011 growth forecasts trimmed to 2.92 pct

* Selic rate outlook unchanged at 9.5 pct at end-2012

* 2011 inflation seen at 6.52 pct vs 6.50 pct previously

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Economists trimmed Brazil inflation forecasts for 2012 and cut estimates for this year's economic growth, a central bank weekly survey showed on Monday, underscoring a slowing domestic economy that is suffering from turmoil in global financial markets.

The forecast for Brazil's benchmark inflation index IPCA for 2012 was lowered to 5.39 percent for the week ended on Dec. 16 from 5.42 percent previously, according to the so-called Focus survey.

The forecast for gross domestic product growth this year was slashed to 2.92 percent, the fourth weekly reduction, from 2.97 percent previously, the Focus survey showed. For next year, expectations for economic growth were unchanged at 3.40 percent.

Weaker growth trends amid a tumble in industrial output and faltering retail sales led the central bank to cut its benchmark Selic overnight lending rate last month for a third straight meeting to 11 percent. Economic activity has fallen for three straight months, according to central bank data.

Brazil's economy, Latin America's largest, expanded 7.5 percent last year, the fastest pace in about 24 years. The government expects the economy to recover from this year's woes, and grow at least 4 percent in 2012.

Economists in the Focus survey forecast the Selic will drop by the end of next year to 9.50, the same outlook the prior week. Only a month ago they forecast that the Selic would end 2012 at 10 percent.

Brazilian policymakers have been walking a fine line since August, when the central bank surprised markets by starting to cut the Selic rate despite annual inflation running above the government's 6.5 percent target ceiling.

Estimates for inflation this year edged up to 6.52 percent from 6.5 percent previously, the survey showed.

The Focus survey's predictions represent the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

To read the Focus survey, see: