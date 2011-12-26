* Inflation seen at 5.33 pct in 2012

* 2011 growth forecasts trimmed to 2.90 pct

* Selic rate outlook unchanged at 9.50 pct by end-2012

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 Economists have cut their economic growth estimates for Brazil this year and trimmed their 2012 inflation forecasts, a central bank weekly survey showed on Monday, as they expect a slowdown to relieve price pressures in Latin America's largest economy.

The forecast for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index for 2012 fell to 5.33 percent for the week ended Dec. 23 from the previous 5.39 percent, down for the fourth week in a row, the so-called Focus survey showed.

The forecast for gross domestic product growth this year fell to 2.90 percent, the fifth weekly reduction, from 2.92 percent previously, according to the survey. Expectations for economic growth next year were unchanged from a week earlier at 3.40 percent.

Weaker growth due to tumbling industrial output and faltering retail sales led the central bank to cut its benchmark Selic overnight lending rate last month for the third straight meeting, to 11 percent. Economic activity has fallen for three months in a row, according to central bank data.

Brazil's economy expanded 7.5 percent last year, its fastest pace in about 24 years. The government expects it to rebound from this year's woes and grow at least 4 percent in 2012.

Economists forecast the Selic rate would fall to 9.50 percent by the end of 2012, the same outlook as the prior week. Only a month ago they forecast that the Selic would end 2012 at 10 percent.

Brazilian policymakers have been walking a fine line since August, when the central bank surprised markets by starting to cut the Selic rate despite annual inflation running above the government's 6.5 percent target ceiling.

Estimates for inflation this year edged up to 6.54 percent from 6.52 percent previously, the survey showed.

The Focus survey's predictions represent the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

To read the Focus survey, see: