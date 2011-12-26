* Inflation seen at 5.33 pct in 2012
* 2011 growth forecasts trimmed to 2.90 pct
* Selic rate outlook unchanged at 9.50 pct by end-2012
SAO PAULO, Dec 26 Economists have cut
their economic growth estimates for Brazil this year and trimmed
their 2012 inflation forecasts, a central bank weekly survey
showed on Monday, as they expect a slowdown to relieve price
pressures in Latin America's largest economy.
The forecast for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index for
2012 fell to 5.33 percent for the week ended Dec. 23 from the
previous 5.39 percent, down for the fourth week in a row, the
so-called Focus survey showed.
The forecast for gross domestic product growth this year
fell to 2.90 percent, the fifth weekly reduction, from 2.92
percent previously, according to the survey. Expectations for
economic growth next year were unchanged from a week earlier at
3.40 percent.
Weaker growth due to tumbling industrial output and
faltering retail sales led the central bank to cut its benchmark
Selic overnight lending rate last month for the third straight
meeting, to 11 percent. Economic activity has fallen for three
months in a row, according to central bank data.
Brazil's economy expanded 7.5 percent last year, its fastest
pace in about 24 years. The government expects it to rebound
from this year's woes and grow at least 4 percent in 2012.
Economists forecast the Selic rate would fall to 9.50
percent by the end of 2012, the same outlook as the prior week.
Only a month ago they forecast that the Selic would end 2012 at
10 percent.
Brazilian policymakers have been walking a fine line since
August, when the central bank surprised markets by starting to
cut the Selic rate despite annual inflation running above the
government's 6.5 percent target ceiling.
Estimates for inflation this year edged up to 6.54 percent
from 6.52 percent previously, the survey showed.
The Focus survey's predictions represent the median forecast
of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial
institutions.
To read the Focus survey, see: