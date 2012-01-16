* Analysts trim 2012 inflation forecast to 5.30 pct

* 2012 growth forecast cut to 3.27 pct, from 3.30 pct

* Selic outlook stable in c.bank survey at 9.50 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Economists cut forecasts for Brazil's year-end inflation rate for a seventh consecutive week and trimmed growth predictions, a weekly central bank survey showed, suggesting concerns about a prolonged slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy.

The forecast for inflation this year fell to 5.30 percent in the week ended on Jan. 13 from 5.31 percent the prior week, according to Monday's Focus survey. The survey also forecast 5.00 percent inflation in 2013, its first estimate for the year.

Economists cut their estimates for economic growth this year after keeping them stable last week, continuing a trend that saw regular cuts for the past two months. Most analysts expect Brazil's economy to struggle in the first half before fiscal and monetary stimulus take effect later in the year.

The median growth estimate for 2012 slipped to 3.27 percent from 3.30 percent previously, while expectations for Brazil's year-end benchmark Selic overnight interest rate stood at 9.50 percent for a fifth straight week.

Inflation, which last year ended at the ceiling of the central bank's official target range, is likely to accelerate moderately in January, the Focus poll showed.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.55 percent in January, according to the survey's top five forecasting firms, after a 0.50 percent increase in December.

Inflation closed 2011 at 6.50 percent, as measured by the government's benchmark IPCA index, at the very top of the central bank's annual target.