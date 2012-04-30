* Market sees faster growth and inflation

* Analysts expect rates to stay at 9 pct this year (Recasts, adds background, link to bank's survey)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazil's central bank probably won't cut interest rates again this year even though it has clearly hinted it has room to trim them below their current 9 percent, according to a weekly poll of economists conducted by the central bank.

The poll, which tracks the median forecasts of analysts at about 100 financial institutions, showed higher estimates for inflation and economic growth as policymakers seek to spur economic growth.

The central bank's monetary policy committee on April 18 cut its benchmark Selic interest rate by 75 basis points to 9 percent, level at which is expected to stay during the rest of this year, according to the survey.

The minutes of the bank's meeting removed the previous guidance that the Selic rate was likely to stay just above the all-time low of 8.75 percent, which analysts saw as indication that more rate cuts are dependent on the pace of recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

"Our base-case scenario remained valid," wrote research firm LCA's analysts in a note. "But we acknowledge that recent local and international developments marginally increased the odds for another rate cut on May 30, to all-time lows."

Yields on interest rate futures were nearly unchanged after the survey release on thin trading before Tuesday's Labor Day.

Economists foresee prices climbing 5.12 percent by the end of this year, compared with last week's 5.08 percent prediction, and 5.53 percent next year, up from 5.50 percent the prior week.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

As inflation picks up, interest rates should be up again next year to finish 2013 at 10 percent, the poll showed.

Earlier this month, a Reuters poll showed analysts expected interest rates to stay at 9 percent until at least the second half of 2013.

The median estimate for economic growth for 2012 rose to 3.22 percent from 3.21 percent. Analysts also revised up their estimates for growth in 2013 to 4.30 percent from 4.25 percent.

Consumer prices were seen rising 0.56 percent in April, according to the median forecast of the central bank survey. For the next 12 months, inflation will likely be 5.53 percent, up from the previous forecast of 5.47 percent.

For the central bank's survey, see: here (Editing by W Simon)