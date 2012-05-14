* Inflation forecast for 2013 down to 5.53 pct from 5.56 pct

* Analysts see lower GDP growth this year

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, May 14 The Brazilian central bank is seen likely cutting interest rates deeper than previously expected to record lows as it tries to stimulate a sluggish economy, a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

The country's benchmark interest rate is expected to end this year at 8 percent, the so-called Focus survey showed, down from last week's 8.5-percent forecast.

That would be below an all-time low of 8.75 percent, hit in 2009 in the aftermath of the global credit crisis.

For the end of 2013, the median market forecast has interest rates at 9.75 percent, down from 10 percent.

Cutting interest rates is a top priority for President Dilma Rousseff as authorities try to boost economic growth.

The median estimate for economic growth in 2012 was reduced slightly to 3.20 from 3.23 percent. Analysts left unchanged their estimates for growth in 2013 at 4.30 percent, still below the government's unofficial target of 4.5 percent.

The reduction of one of the world's highest benchmark interest rates would be a major political achievement for Rousseff and would help address the high costs and distortions that have led Brazil's economy to stagnate unexpectedly in the past year.

A Reuters poll in the beginning of the month showed most economists see the Selic rate remaining in single-digits by the end of Rousseff's term in late 2014.

The bank survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, also showed analysts foresee prices climbing 5.22 percent by the end of this year compared with last week's 5.12 percent prediction.

However, the market view for inflation next year was revised down to 5.53 percent from 5.56 percent.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

Consumer prices were seen rising 0.48 percent in May, according to the median forecast of the central bank survey. For the next 12 months, inflation was seen at 5.53 percent.

