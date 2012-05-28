* GDP seen growing 2.99 pct this year - central banks poll
* Analysts cut inflation estimate at 5.17 pct in 2012
SAO PAULO May 28 Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth and inflation this year, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday, in the latest sign that a
slowdown is seen as hitting Latin America's largest economy
harder than previously thought.
The median estimate for Brazil's 2012 economic growth fell
for a third week, sliding to 2.99 percent from 3.09 percent the
prior week, the poll showed. Analysts kept their estimates for
growth in 2013 at 4.50 percent.
The so-called Focus survey from the central bank, which
tracks weekly forecasts of the most widely watched economic
indicators in Brazil, showed analysts foresee consumer prices
climbing 5.17 percent by year-end, compared with last week's
5.21 percent prediction.
The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually,
with a leeway of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
According to the Focus survey, the median view for inflation
next year remained unchanged at 5.60 percent.
The country's benchmark Selic overnight interest rate is
expected to end this year at the record low of 8 percent, the
survey showed, unchanged from last week's forecasts. The Selic
is currently at 9 percent, after being successively cut from
12.50 percent in late August to prevent a recession in the
world's sixth-largest economy.
The central bank's rate-setting committee meets this week to
decide on its next policy move. A Reuters poll showed last week
that most economists expect a 50-basis-point rate cut.
Consumer prices were seen rising 0.47 percent in May,
according to the Focus.
The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts
polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.