* Analysts trim 2013 inflation forecast to 5.50 pct

* Rate outlook unchanged, another cut expected in Oct

* Economists cut 2012 growth view to 1.57 pct

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's consumer price index next year after the government announced measures for aggressive cuts in electricity rates, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

The median forecast in the poll of around 100 economists edged down to 5.50 percent from 5.54 percent a week before.

Brazil's government announced on Tuesday measures to cut electricity costs drastically starting next year, the latest attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to revive the once-booming emerging economy.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega said cheaper electricity would slow inflation by between 0.5 and 1 percentage points in 2013, but analysts warned that a possible rise in gasoline prices could offset most of the relief.

The market forecast for inflation this year was raised for the tenth week in a row to 5.26 percent from 5.24 percent previously. The official inflation target for both 2012 and 2013 is 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Analysts kept unchanged their estimates for the benchmark interest rate at the end of 2012 and 2013, at 7.25 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively. The so-called Selic rate is currently at 7.50 percent, and analysts expect a 0.25 percentage point cut at the central bank's Oct. 10 monetary policy meeting to put an end to the central bank's aggressive rate-cutting cycle aimed at reviving the economy.

Gross domestic product in Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, is expected to grow just 1.57 percent this year, down from a forecast of 1.62 percent a week before.

That would be the weakest annual performance since 2009 and a sharp slowdown from 7.5 percent growth two years ago.

In 2013, Brazil's GDP is expected to grow by 4 percent, according to the survey.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.45 percent in September over August, the survey said, up from a forecast of 0.44 percent for the month made a week earlier.