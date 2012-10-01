* 2013 inflation forecasts edge down to 5.48 pct

* Analysts cut end-2013 interest rate forecast to 8 pct

SAO PAULO Oct 1 Economists trimmed 2013 forecasts for inflation and interest rates in Brazil though they saw interest rates remaining steady through the end of this year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

The median forecast for inflation in 2013 edged down to 5.48 percent from 5.50 percent a week before. Analysts also cut their estimates for the bank's benchmark interest rate at the end of 2013 to 8 percent, from 8.25 percent previously.

Estimates for inflation this year rose to 5.36 percent from 5.35 percent a week before.

Both inflation forecasts are above the center of the government's target of 4.5 percent, but remain with its tolerance margin of two percentage points.

The poll of around 100 economists showed no other changes in forecasts for Brazil's main economic data.

The world's sixth-largest economy is expected to grow just 1.57 percent this year, the slowest since 2009, but economists see a rebound in 2013 to 4 percent growth.

Benchmark interest rates will likely remain at an all-time low of 7.5 percent through the end of 2012, according to the survey's median forecast.

Last week the central bank cut its own forecast for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent previously. The bank's forecast for inflation next year also fell to 4.9 percent on government plans to reduce electricity rates.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.52 percent in September over August, the survey said, up from a forecast of 0.50 percent for the month made a week earlier.