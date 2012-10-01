* 2013 inflation forecasts edge down to 5.48 pct
* Analysts cut end-2013 interest rate forecast to 8 pct
SAO PAULO Oct 1 Economists trimmed 2013
forecasts for inflation and interest rates in Brazil though they
saw interest rates remaining steady through the end of this
year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
The median forecast for inflation in 2013 edged down to 5.48
percent from 5.50 percent a week before. Analysts also cut their
estimates for the bank's benchmark interest rate at the end of
2013 to 8 percent, from 8.25 percent previously.
Estimates for inflation this year rose to 5.36 percent from
5.35 percent a week before.
Both inflation forecasts are above the center of the
government's target of 4.5 percent, but remain with its
tolerance margin of two percentage points.
The poll of around 100 economists showed no other changes in
forecasts for Brazil's main economic data.
The world's sixth-largest economy is expected to grow just
1.57 percent this year, the slowest since 2009, but economists
see a rebound in 2013 to 4 percent growth.
Benchmark interest rates will likely remain at an all-time
low of 7.5 percent through the end of 2012, according to the
survey's median forecast.
Last week the central bank cut its own forecast for Brazil's
economic growth this year to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent
previously. The bank's forecast for inflation next year also
fell to 4.9 percent on government plans to reduce electricity
rates.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.52 percent in
September over August, the survey said, up from a forecast of
0.50 percent for the month made a week earlier.