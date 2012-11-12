* Forecasts for 2013 inflation, growth remain unchanged
* 2012 inflation view up to 5.46 pct
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazil's central bank will
likely keep interest rates at their current record low of 7.25
percent until at least the end of next year to help support a
sluggish economic recovery, a weekly central bank survey of
economists showed on Monday.
The poll of around 100 financial institutions showed no
other major changes in the outlook for the world's sixth largest
economy, with inflation above the center of the government's
target and faster economic growth in the year ahead.
The median forecast for the benchmark Selic rate was 7.63
percent in a similar survey a week before.
Policymakers have insisted that interest rates should remain
low for a "prolonged period" because the recent increase in
consumer prices was mainly driven by external factors such as
rising food prices.
Central bank board member Carlos Hamilton Araujo reiterated
on Thursday that inflation will converge to the center of the
target of 4.5 percent around the third quarter of next year.
Market forecasts for consumer prices are higher. Inflation
will likely end this year at 5.46 percent, up from a forecast of
5.44 percent a week before. It is expected to rise 5.40 percent
in 2013, the same forecast from a week before.
Economic growth should accelerate in 2013 to 4 percent from
1.54 percent this year. Both forecasts remained unchanged from
the previous week.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.50 percent in
November over October, down from 0.51 percent in the prior week,
the central bank survey added.(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by John Stonestreet and
W Simon)