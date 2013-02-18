* Interest rate outlook unchanged in central bank survey * Consumer prices to rise 5.70 pct this year, economists say * Economists cut 2013, 2014 growth forecasts SAO PAULO, Feb 18 Economists kept their forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation, economic growth and interest rates largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The outlook for inflation, as measured by the benchmark IPCA consumer price index, edged down to 5.70 percent from 5.71 percent in the prior week, according to the median forecast of around 100 economists. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Economists also lowered their forecasts for growth of Latin America's largest economy in 2013 to 3.08 percent. They trimmed their median estimate for 2014 GDP growth to 3.65 percent. Economists maintained their forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate. This contrasts with growing bets in futures markets that the central bank may need to raise the rate this year to keep inflation within the target. In February, consumer prices are expected to rise 0.42 percent, up from a previous forecast of 0.41 percent, the poll showed. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.70 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.03 2.02 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.09 3.08 3.80 3.65 Industrial output 3.10 3.00 3.70 3.50