* Interest rates seen at 8.25 pct this year, poll shows * 12-month inflation view down By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazilian policymakers are seen raising interest rates this year and next to curb inflation as the economy bounces back from a disappointing year, a central bank poll showed on Monday. Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's benchmark Selic rate to 8.25 percent at end-2013 and 8.50 percent at end-2014, from 8.00 and 8.25 percent seen in the prior week's poll, according to the median forecast of about 100 economists surveyed last week for the so-called Focus survey. The rate is currently at an all-time low of 7.25 percent. Prospects of a rate increase helped curb inflation expectations. The outlook for the benchmark IPCA price index in the next 12 months dropped to a rise of 5.45 percent from 5.51 percent in the prior week. Inflation for all of 2013 was seen at 5.73 percent, the poll showed, easing from 5.82 percent in the prior week's survey. The median forecast for 2014 inflation rose slightly to 5.54 percent from 5.50 percent in the previous poll. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Economists also trimmed their forecasts for growth of Latin America's largest economy in 2013 to 3.03 percent, from 3.10 percent in the previous poll. Despite the revision, such expansion would still be much faster than last year's, when Brazil grew only 0.9 percent. In March, consumer prices are expected to rise 0.45 percent. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.73 5.50 5.54 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.06 2.05 Interest rate 8.00 8.25 8.25 8.50 GDP growth 3.10 3.03 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.00 3.00 3.75 4.00