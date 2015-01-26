(Wraps consumer confidence, Focus survey, adds context)
SAO PAULO Jan 26 The outlook for Brazil's
economic health this year has worsened considerably, according
to data released on Monday, as analysts weigh the impact of
painful fiscal measures and consumers become increasingly
worried about the future.
Economists sharply raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2015
inflation rate while slashing their economic growth estimate for
the year, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
The median forecast of about 100 market economists shows
2015 ending with inflation at 6.99 percent, up from 6.53 percent
a month ago. Brazil's government targets a rate of 4.5 percent,
with a tolerance margin of two percentage points.
Meanwhile, the median estimate for economic growth this year
dropped to 0.13 percent from 0.38 percent in the previous week's
survey and 0.55 percent a month earlier.
To ward off a potential credit downgrade, the government has
pledged to cut spending, which should weigh heavily on economic
growth in 2015.
The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate
for the third straight time last week and left the door open for
another 50 basis points at its next meeting.
Still, any slowing of inflation should be limited due to a
string of recently announced tax increases and steep hikes in
electricity and transportation prices.
Weak consumption is one of the most evident signs of
Brazil's recent malaise. Household spending, which boomed during
most of the past decade as millions of Brazilians joined the
middle class, has stagnated over the past year as the broader
economy ground to a halt.
Consumer confidence plunged in January to its lowest since
the data series began in September 2005, according to a private
survey also released on Monday.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV, said its confidence
index fell to 89.8 in January from 108.9 a year ago.
The index had remained above 100 for nearly six years until
dropping to 95.3 in November.
The results "reflect increased worry about the job market
and inflation," said FGV economist Tabi Sant.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Toby Chopra and Lisa Von
Ahn)