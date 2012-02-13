* Growth, inflation forecasts unchanged from previous week

* Survey is key gauge of market forecasts for economic data

* Underscores wait-and-see approach on conflicting policies

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Economists kept their forecasts for Brazil's year-end inflation and economic growth rate unchanged last week, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday, as investors remain cautious over the impact of recent policy steps aimed at kickstarting activity.

The median forecast for inflation stood at 5.29 percent for the week ended on Feb. 10, while that for economic growth remained unaltered at 3.30 percent, according to the Focus survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

Median estimates for the 2013 inflation rate -- gains in consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index -- ended at 5 percent for the 11th straight week, the survey showed. The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent for this year and next, with leeway of plus or minus two percentage points.

Overall, other leading indicators showed diverging, if not contradictory, trends, signaling that analysts are still struggling to decipher the impact of recent policy measures to revive growth in Latin America's largest economy.

The central bank has slashed interest rates four times to 10.50 percent since August in the face of a global slowdown as the government trimmed taxes to entice spending and investment.

Estimates for industrial output fell for the second week, signaling that manufacturing is still flagging. Still, a second straight week of estimates pointing to a widening current account deficit are signaling that imports might grow at a faster pace than exports -- somehow indicating some strength on consumer demand.

Last week, the government released inflation data for January. Even as annual increases in consumer prices hit the lowest level in 11 months, many analysts said strong consumer demand, high pay raises and ample credit supply were fanning uneven price gains in services.

Prices excluding food and energy, a gauge of underlying trends known as core inflation, rose in January, economists said. Economists such as Espírito Santo Investment Bank's Flavio Serrano say that rising core inflation is a sign that rate cuts are preventing prices from falling more rapidly -- and may force policymakers to reverse course next year at some point.

"We are still skeptical on the prospects for the IPCA index to converge to the targeted level, especially in the wake of recent signals that policymakers are likely to keep cutting benchmark rates to single-digit levels," Serrano said.

The Focus showed that analysts had kept the year-end Selic rate at 9.50 percent for the ninth week and trimmed the level for the end of 2013 by a quarter of a percentage point to 10.50 percent.

"We do expect the central bank to continue to ease monetary conditions by more than the market deems prudent," Gustavo Rangel, an economist for ING Bank in New York, said. "As a result, questions about the (government's) commitment to the inflation targeting regime will linger for quite some time."

Yields on the interest rate futures contract due in January 2013, a gauge of Selic expectations by the end of this year, rose to 9.36 percent on Monday. The yield on the January 2014 futures contract rose to 9.67 percent from 9.74 percent on Friday.