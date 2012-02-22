* Economists see 2012 inflation lower at 5.24 pct vs 5.29 pct wk prior

* 2013 inflation seen slightly up at 5.02 pct vs 5 pct wk earlier

* Economic growth seen unchanged at 3.3 pct in 2012

* End-2012 base Selic interest rates seen unchanged from wk prior at 9.5 pct

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Economists lowered their year-end forecasts for Brazil's 2012 inflation, suggesting that pressure on prices that nearly exceeded the central bank's target range in 2011 may be easing, a weekly central bank survey showed.

The forecast for inflation eased to 5.24 percent in the week that ended on Feb. 17 from 5.29 percent in the previous week, according to the median forecast of those surveyed in the bank's Focus survey released on Wednesday said.

Inflation in Brazil weakened more than expected in the month to mid-February, bringing annual inflation to its lowest level since December 2010. That bolsters the likelihood that the central bank will cut interest rates deeper to single-digit levels.

The bank's survey of around 100 financial institutions' forecasts put 2013 inflation slightly higher than in the previous week at 5.02 percent, up from 5 percent.

After raising their view of 2012 economic growth in the week ending on Feb. 3, economists kept their outlook unchanged from the week prior at 3.3 percent.

Expectations for the Brazil's year-end benchmark interest rate stood unchanged at 9.5 percent for the tenth straight week.