SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Economists lowered their
year-end forecasts for Brazil's 2012 inflation, suggesting that
pressure on prices that nearly exceeded the central bank's
target range in 2011 may be easing, a weekly central bank survey
showed.
The forecast for inflation eased to 5.24 percent in the week
that ended on Feb. 17 from 5.29 percent in the previous week,
according to the median forecast of those surveyed in the bank's
Focus survey released on Wednesday said.
Inflation in Brazil weakened more than expected in the month
to mid-February, bringing annual inflation to its lowest level
since December 2010. That bolsters the likelihood that the
central bank will cut interest rates deeper to single-digit
levels.
The bank's survey of around 100 financial institutions'
forecasts put 2013 inflation slightly higher than in the
previous week at 5.02 percent, up from 5 percent.
After raising their view of 2012 economic growth in the week
ending on Feb. 3, economists kept their outlook unchanged from
the week prior at 3.3 percent.
Expectations for the Brazil's year-end benchmark interest
rate stood unchanged at 9.5 percent for the tenth straight week.