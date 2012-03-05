* Inflation forecast for 2013 rises for third straight week
* Selic rate forecast for year-end unchanged for 12th week
* Short-run price pressures seen easing; Feb forecast down
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, March 5 Economists upped their
2013 estimates for Brazil's inflation rate for a third straight
week, a central bank survey showed on Monday, the latest
evidence that recent policy steps to kick-start the flagging
economy may bear fruit in coming months.
The bank survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the
most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, showed
analysts foresee prices climbing 5.20 percent by the end of next
year compared with last week's 5.11 percent prediction.
The rise coincides with the first weekly increase in
estimates for Brazil's economic growth rate for 2013. The
analysts surveyed raised the forecast to 4.15 percent for the
week ended on March 2 from 4.10 percent.
Still, economists maintained their 5.24 percent inflation
outlook for 2012 and said the benchmark Selic overnight interest
rate will end the year at 9.5 percent. They forecast Brazil's
economy to grow 3.3 percent, unchanged from last week's survey.
The results underscore the inherent conflict among analysts
over estimates for the behavior of consumer prices in the short-
and long-term.
While median data shows analysts are slashing their
inflation estimates for this year thanks to a lower base of
comparison to 2011, the strength of current policy stimulus is
likely leading the same analysts to expect a spike in inflation
in 2013.
Such diverging tendencies might signal that market
participants are beginning to bet on a rather volatile
environment for policymaking this and next year.
"The market does not seem to be extrapolating too far the
recent good inflation momentum," said Alberto Ramos, a senior
Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs Group in New York.
"The deterioration of 2013 inflation expectations took place
despite the fact that the market did not change, in a material
way, the outlook for real growth or the currency."
The survey represents the median of the forecasts of
analysts at about 100 financial institutions.
Inflation in Brazil is declining after ending 2011 at the
top end of the government target range at 6.5 percent, paving
the way for a series of interest rate cuts. All 42 economists
expect the central bank to trim the Selic rate by
one-half-percentage-point on Wednesday, to 10 percent.
However, rate futures already imply a chance of a deeper cut
as the government tries to reduce massive capital inflows that
are strengthening Brazil's currency, the real.
Earlier Monday, the FIPE research institute reported
consumer prices in Brazil's largest city declined 0.07 percent
in February, led lower by a sharp drop in food prices.
.
The central bank survey showed that expectations for the
inflation rate in February eased to 0.46 percent, from 0.47
percent the prior week. A month ago, the forecast was 0.55
percent. Inflation in March is expected at 0.45 percent,
unchanged from the prior week, the Focus survey showed.